Princess Eugenie rocks sparkles and snake print in the sweetest new snap

Princess Eugenie looked carefree and beautiful in a sweet new snap shared on Instagram on Wednesday - and we're loving her outfit, too!

The royal appeared to be wearing a snake print shirt dress in the happy photo with baby son August and husband Jack Brooksbank, adding one of her favourite embellished hairbands to the look, too.

Eugenie has always been a fan of bold prints, so we're not surprised she chose the gorgeous look for the new post. We've spotted a very similar style at French Connection, too.

Eugenie shared a beautiful new snap on Instagram

The new royal mum posted two sweet snaps of her and husband Jack Brooksbank cradling one-month-old baby August after celebrating her 31st birthday on Tuesday.

SHOP SIMILAR: Jewelled hairband, £6.79, Amazon

She captioned the post: "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday... I got the best present I could ask for!!"

Eugenie and husband Jack became first-time parents last month with the birth of baby August on 9 February. The tot, whose full name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, is eleventh-in-line to the throne behind his mother.

WATCH: How Princess Eugenie revealed her baby son's name

In the photo, little August could be seen wearing a personalised cardigan with his name embroidered on the back, and a sweet hat with blue and red stars on it - which has been identified as a high street buy from Jojo Maman Bebe, costing £5.

Multi star embroidered baby hat, £5, JoJo Maman Bebe

The new royal baby is already something of a fashion influencer, just like the likes of the Cambridge children, and sparked a sell-out when the Princess dressed him in a gorgeous pair of whale print leggings for a photo to mark Mother's Day.

Audrey Williams, who sells the leggings from her online fashion and homeware boutique, The English Beagle, revealed her surprise to HELLO! after the sweet image appeared on the royal's Instagram account.

Baby August was pictured wearing whale-print leggings from The English Beagle

"For me as a small business, it's like a dream come true, it's amazing," she said.

Eugenie's post has received almost 300,000 likes on Instagram and for the first time since setting up The English Beagle in 2017, Audrey has received enquiries from customers overseas, thanks to the royal baby effect.

