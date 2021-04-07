Pippa Middleton loves a ruffle dress and George at Asda have just the style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Pippa Middleton is just so polished isn't she? We love her wardrobe. It's sleek, classic, smart yet modern.

Most of her clothes from years back could be worn today and everyone would think they were brand new off the rack! We often take inspiration from her summer wardrobe in particular and back in 2018, she wore a stunning white ruffle dress to Wimbledon.

The frock in question was by British designer Anna Mason and it had ruffle sleeves, and a lovely A-line silhouette. She added the coolest pom pom hat and designer shades. Style icon right there!

Pippa dazzled in this Anna Mason dress in 2018

Sadly, this dress is a past season buy now, and no longer available. But, we've been on a serious hunt and have found a very similar buy from none other than George at Asda.

Black Frill Trim Woven Midi Dress, £14, George at Asda

And what's more, it's going to cost you a purse-friendly £14. Say what?

Yep, the supermarket's version of Pippa's dress does only come in classic black, but we think you'll agree - it's a dead ringer. The shape is uncanny and it's ideal for a BBQ setting or accompanied by a glass of fizz alfresco. Available in sizes 8-24, you just can't go wrong.

Ruffle Trim Zip Back Schiffy Dress, £15.49, Shein

If you have your heart set on angelic white though - dont worry. Shein have a slightly shorter version for a mere £15.49. It has the same square neckline and textured fabric.

WATCH: Pippa's stylish hits

Finish with a pair of espadrilles (Pippa's staple) and a cute woven bag and you'll be sunshine ready in no time.

Pippa has been very busy lately! The 37-year-old gave birth to a daughter named Grace Elizabeth Jane on 15 March.

The new arrival is the fifth grandchild for Pippa's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and another cousin for Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to play with.

