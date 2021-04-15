Why Prince Philip was an unexpected style icon The Duke of Edinburgh always looked sharp...

Prince Philip's passing has been a deep loss for both the royal family and the nation. We have been looking through many pictures of the Duke since his death and we're not surprised to see how stylish the Queen's husband was throughout his long life.

A quiet style icon - he was tall, slim, and very handsome. Because of this, he actually suited many styles, but tended to opt for classic cuts, yet always complimented his threads with Her Majesty the Queen.

The Duke rocked everything from crisp white shirts, tweed blazers, chinos, sunglasses and exquisitely-fitted suits from Savile Row, to perfect polo gear and waistcoats.

Many would say he set the tone for exactly how a true English gentleman should dress.

Sloane Ranger

We love this country attire! Philip was pictured in 1984 with his grandchildren Peter and Zara Phillips at The Royal Windsor Horse Show, sporting a flat cap, smart trousers, a tweed jacket, aviator sunglasses, suede gloves, shoes and a statement belt. Sharp!

Philip in 1984 with a young Zara and Peter

Laid-back but Smart

In 1957, the Duke of Edinburgh was seen with Prince Charles and Princess Anne, at Smith's Lawn, Windsor Great Park, wearing trousers tucked into boots (very few can pull that off) a white, unbuttoned shirt, cool shades and of course, a pocket square. Commanding attention effortlessly with this one.

The Duke working an un-buttoned shirt in 1957

Suited and Booted

Throughout his life, Philip regularly wore suits from Savile Row and Turnbull & Asser and they were tailored impeccably to suit his frame. He often mixed and matched his blazers with other separates. He knew what suited him and stuck to it.

Prince Philip with his wife, sporting one of his fabulous suits

Timeless Trench

Yes, it's practical, but a gentleman in a trench coat oozes class and Philip regularly wore one throughout his life in classic stone. Teaming it with a bowler hat was true genius don't you think?

The royal sporting a smart trench coat

Preppy Perfect

Umpiring a polo match in 1961, this shot could have been taken from a Ralph Lauren campaign, right? A laid-back polo shirt and chinos. That's the way to work this look, lads!

The Duke looking super cool in shades and a polo shirt (©Reginald Davis/REX)

The Ties Have It

The royal was very rarely seen without a pristine tie - and he wore a variety of bold colours - red, blue and occasionally even a little more outlandish with patterns and stripes. The Duke also sported a pocket squares constantly - way before millennial men were even born.

The Queen's husband was never without a statement tie

