The touching jewellery the Queen and Kate Middleton will wear to honour Prince Philip at funeral

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral is taking place at St George's Chapel in Windsor at 3pm on Saturday 17 April and will be televised on BBC One. There's plenty of speculation regarding the ceremony and it is expected that many long standing traditions will be upheld as the royal family pays their respects to the late Prince Philip.

We spoke to Bethan Holt, Fashion news and features director at The Telegraph and author of The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Royal Modern Style, who gave us an insight into what the fashion protocol is for the royal ladies in attendance.

WATCH: The Queen and Prince Philip's enduring love story

The journalist and writer explains: "There is a long history of protocol when it comes to royal mourning dress and Queen Victoria famously remained in black for 40 years after her husband Prince Albert died.

The Queen at the funeral of Princess Margaret in 2002, wearing a special brooch

"This is the first royal funeral of the Internet age so I think the focus will be on respect and a nod to tradition but with some personal touches which symbolise the Queen and Prince Philip's life together - they will be aware of the millions of people tuning in to watch the funeral from around the world.

"We might see the Queen choose the Diamond Clematis brooch which she wore when her engagement was announced or the bracelet which Philip designed for her as a wedding gift using diamonds from his mother's collection.

"Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge might opt for the pearl earrings she has had on long-term loan from the Queen as a sign of loyalty."

Bethan also explained that we might see a more "elevated" way of dressing, so as well as black tights and outfits, the royal ladies might pay tribute to Philip's naval career by adding military touches.

It is interesting to look back in recognition at funerals past. When the Queen attended her sister Margaret, the Queen Mother's and Princess Diana's funerals, she wore her daytime pearl necklace and earrings. She also wore a different brooch for each service, so for the broach especially, it is something we can be almost certain of.

The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Royal Modern Style by Bethan Holt (Ryland Peters & Small, £16.99)

