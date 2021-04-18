Countess Sophie and Lady Louise Windsor look almost identical at Prince Philip's funeral The mother-daughter duo had the same hair and accessories

The Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor both opted for very similar looks as they attended the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday.

Photos show the mother-daughter duo looking sombre in matching black ensembles as they arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor alongside Prince Edward and James, Viscount Severn.

Countess Sophie stepped out in an elegant black dress from Suzannah London, a matching hat, suede heels and a small clutch bag. She accessorised with pearl droplet earrings and a black face mask.

Her lookalike daughter bore many similarities to Sophie, even down to the exact same face covering. The 17-year-old wore a similar knee-length coat, heels and black tights.

Like her mum, she held a black clutch and accessorised with a fascinator headband and a silver brooch. Louise's equestrian brooch was a sweet nod to her and Philip's shared passion for carriage riding, which the teenager has taken up in recent years.

The Countess of Wessex and her daughter wore similar hats, face masks and brooches

Beauty wise, Sophie opted for natural and dewy makeup and wore her blonde tresses in a low chignon – a look copied by Louise.

This is not the first time the young royal has inherited her mum's sense of style. Just last week, two days after her grandfather's passing, Louise visited The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor for a church service, wearing one of the Countess of Wessex's all-black outfits.

The pair's matching hairstyles could be seen as they paid their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh

On close inspection, we noticed she was wearing a Prada wool jacket with gold buttons and a matching gold button black shift dress, also by the high-end brand.

At the time, the Countess of Wessex opened up about the late Duke of Edinburgh's peaceful passing at Windsor Castle on 9 April.

Lady Louise Windsor recently borrowed an outfit from her mother

Speaking to one member of the congregation, Sophie said: "It was right for him. It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went."

She went on: "Very, very peaceful and that’s all you want for somebody isn’t it? So, I think it’s so much easier for the person that goes than the people that are left behind."

