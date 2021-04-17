Lady Louise Windsor is elegant in black for her grandfather Prince Philip's funeral The 17-year-old wore black in honour of her late grandfather

Dressed in black, Lady Louise Windsor paid tribute to her beloved grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday 17 April.

Joining her parents, The Earl and Countess of Wessex as well as her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn at St George's Chapel in Windsor, the 17-year-old looked emotional as she headed into the service.

Lady Louise Windsor joined her family at St George's Chapel in Windsor

Wearing a suit jacket and a matching skirt teamed with a headband fascinator and heels, the young royal reminded us of her lookalike mum, Sophie, who donned a coat-style dress, statement hat and suede stilettos.

Other royals in attendance included Louise's grandmother, The Queen, uncles Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, as well as her auntie, Princess Anne.

Louise's royal cousins Princes William and Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also present.

Louise was pictured alongside her parents, the Earl and Countess of Wessex

Lady Louise had a close relationship with her grandfather Prince Philip, and she shared his love of carriage driving.

The Duke of Edinburgh was pictured proudly watching his youngest granddaughter compete in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2019, where she achieved third place.

The Duke played polo until 1971 when he discovered carriage driving and was credited with bringing the sport to the UK. He even represented Britain in three European championships and six world championships.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Members of the Royal Family arrive for Prince Philips' Funeral

Just last week, two days after her grandfather's passing, Louise visited The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor for a church service, wearing one of the Countess of Wessex's all-black outfits.

On close inspection, we noticed she was wearing a Prada wool jacket with gold buttons and a matching gold button black shift dress, also by the high-end brand. We think her choice of outfit is truly lovely because it was borrowed from her mother Sophie - keeping it in the family for this very sad time.

