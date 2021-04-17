The Countess of Wessex wears sombre dress to mourn Prince Philip The Countess of Wessex paid her respects at St George's Chapel in Windsor

The Countess of Wessex joined her family to attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday 17 April.

Donning an elegant black dress pinned with a brooch for the service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, she coordinated with a matching hat, suede heels and a small clutch bag. Wearing her blonde tresses in a low chignon which showcased her pearl droplet earrings, Sophie opted for natural and dewy makeup.

The Countess of Wessex wore all black (Photo: i-Images)

Looking sombre as she mourned her father-in-law, the Countess attended the service alongside her husband Prince Edward and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Due to current restrictions, only 30 guests were permitted to attend the service, namely family members and close friends. The funeral was broadcast on BBC One for the public to watch, however.

Sophie joined her husband Prince Edward and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn

The funeral started with a minute's silence at 3pm. Prince Philip's coffin was driven from the State Entrance of the Castle to the West Steps of the Chapel on a specially modified Land Rover he helped design himself. The coffin, draped in the Duke's personal standard and with flowers, his Naval Cap and sword placed on top, was carried from the State Entrance to the Land Rover by pallbearers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards at 2.40pm.

Speaking about the Duke's passing, Sophie recently revealed that it was very peaceful. Last week, she met with members of The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor congregation, explaining: "It was right for him. It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went."

She continued: "Very, very peaceful and that's all you want for somebody isn't it? So, I think it's so much easier for the person that goes than the people that are left behind.

The Duke died aged 99 last Friday 9 April. A statement was released by Buckingham Palace confirming the sad news.

It read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

