Princess Beatrice just styled her sell-out Maje cardigan in a really clever way

Princess Beatrice, your wardrobe is on point right now!

The Queen's granddaughter was one of four judges who selected the winner of the Oscar's Book Prize 2021. In a new video, she joined Lorraine Kelly, Angellica Bell, and animator and illustrator Axel Scheffler for a virtual appearance from home.

We loved the royal's look for this event. She re-wore her sellout Maje cardigan that she was spotted in a few weeks ago. But this time, she wasn't rocking it over a little black dress, but a beautiful, sleek white shirt. And we think you'll agree, she looks amazing!

WATCH: Princess Beatrice announces book prize winner

Beatrice has been the Oscar's Book Prize Patron since 2017. She announced this year’s winner - The Littlest Yak, the debut book from Hampshire-based Lu Fraser and Bristol-based illustrator Kate Hindley - via video message, on the Oscar's Book Prize website.

It was also streamed on the prize's YouTube channel. Speaking about the winning book, she said, "This is a beautiful book, and the winners should be so proud of everything they’ve achieved in pulling together this beautiful story".

The £10,000 literary award, which celebrates the best in storytelling for under-fives, is supported by Amazon and the National Literacy Trust and comes at a time where encouraging children to read is more important than ever.

Maje Tweed Effect Cardigan £345, Selfridge's

The £345 Maje number she wore is made from a classic (and totally on-trend) tweed fabric with a contrasting red border and fancy gold buttons. The stripe detail gives the design a nautical feel, too. Sadly, this gorgeous piece is sold out, but you'll find lots of similar cardigans in our edit, so keep scrolling.

Oversized Gold Button Two-Tone Cardigan, £85, & Other Stories

Maje is a label that the 32-year-old has stayed faithful to, wearing a variety of their designs consistently, from shirts and cardigans to dresses.

Tweed boucle knitted jacket, £185, Jigsaw

Earlier this month, she headed for lunch alfresco at Scott's restaurant, and wore the brand's wonderful camel coat that comes with a detachable black belt. She also added black studded boots - also from the French brand - and a very swanky blue handbag by Louis Vuitton.

