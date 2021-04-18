Princess Beatrice looked elegant as she joined her family for her grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday.

The Queen's granddaughter, 32, was pictured arriving at the funeral service at St George's Chapel in Windsor with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – and royal fans quickly noticed her long hair.

While she often wears her hair down, Beatrice styled her hair in loose curls and pulled it into a ponytail, accessorising with a simple black hat featuring a bow.

Several royal fans noted the extra-long style, with one Twitter user commenting: "I can’t help noticing Princess Beatrice’s hair. Not just the length, but (without wishing to be rude) the very simple way it’s styled today."

A second replied: "I noticed that too, but in a more positive way - I loved the length! Thought it looked very sleek," and several others suggested the length could be the result of hair extensions.

"Extensions I would say. They looked lovely. Thank goodness the hairdressers are open again!" added another.

The Queen's granddaughter wore her long hair in an elegant ponytail

The Duke and Duchess of York's eldest daughter wore a beautiful black coat with gold button detailing and a belted waist. To finish off her sombre look, Beatrice added a pair of simple stilettos, a silky face mask and a black clutch.

Meanwhile, Edoardo opted for a black suit as he accompanied Beatrice into the funeral, which was limited to just 30 guests instead of the planned 800 attendees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Princess Beatrice gives a deep curtsy to the Queen

Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of Cambridge were among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen as she emerged from her car ahead of the service.

The ladies showed their respect for the monarch as they bobbed down into a low curtsy, with Beatrice bending particularly deeply.

As well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Beatrice was joined by sister Princess Eugenie at the service, as well as her father Prince Andrew. The Queen and Prince Philip's other children Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were also in attendance, and Peter Phillips, Zara and Mike Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

