Princess Beatrice rocks bold puff sleeves – just like her wedding dress

Princess Beatrice rocked a bold summer fashion trend in her latest video appearance ahead of International Children's Book Day on 2 April.

The royal looked simply stunning as she narrated the children's book Xtraordinary People by Kate Griggs, founder of charity Made By Dyslexia, which encourages dyslexic children to embrace their “xtraordinary” strengths.

Although only the top section of her outfit was visible in the frame, Beatrice made sure to make a fashion statement with her brown checked shirt dress. Perhaps most notable was the puff sleeves, a look that is reminiscent of her wedding dress.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice looks beautiful as she discusses her struggles with dyslexia

For her nuptials with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 17 July, the Princess wore a vintage gown designed by Norman Hartnell which was loaned to her from the Queen. But she made one interesting tweak to her gown – adding organza puff sleeves on top of the delicate straps the Queen was pictured wearing in 1961.

It is clear that balloon sleeves are one of Beatrice's favourite styles as she has since been spotted wearing a similar black Zara design for her first appearance on her mum Sarah, Duchess of York's YouTube channel.

The royal added puff sleeves to her Norman Hartnell wedding dress

Inspired by Beatrice's beautiful brown checked frock? Both Whistles and Monsoon sell pretty alternatives starting at £65, but as the weather warms up, they're bound to fly off the virtual shelves.

Keeping her look minimalistic, the royal wore her hair up in a chic ponytail and opted for natural makeup.

Gingham dress, £65, Monsoon

Whistles mini dress, was £119 now £75, Selfridges

During the 32-year-old's virtual appearance, which marked her first since becoming an aunt to Princess Eugenie's son August on 9 February, she opened up about her own struggles at school.

In a statement, Made By Dyslexia ambassador Beatrice said: "It's no secret that I struggled with my dyslexia as a child and often even wished it away. But now I see it as a tremendous gift and I want every dyslexic child to know that they too can tap into their dyslexic strengths."

