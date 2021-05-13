11 best signet rings for women - the 2021 pinky ring trend Meghan Markle loves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The signet ring has been a staple piece of jewellery of the royal family for centuries, but it wasn’t until Meghan Markle stepped out wearing a signet ring from Missoma did us women suddenly take note – and realise we’d been missing one in our lives.

Gone are the days when signet rings are just for aristocracy or Prince Charles, who has been sporting a chunky version on his pinky finger for decades. Usually engraved with the family crest or initials, signet rings are officially cool again thanks to the Duchess of Sussex’s £89 version.

Meghan's gorgeous Missoma signet ring was first spotted during a royal engagement to Chichester

Meghan’s ring even had a hidden meaning. According to the site, the gold open heart engraving, set with a white cubic zirconia, “is a symbol representing emotions of love, passion and friendship. One to wear close to the heart".

The Duchess of Sussex was first spotted wearing the signet ring in October 2018, during a visit to Chichester with husband Prince Harry. Wearing a green silk shirt by & Other Stories and matching Hugo Boss leather skirt, her outfit – and accessories – won rave reviews.

Open heart signet ring, £89, Missoma

From chunky pinky rings to delicate embellished bands, here’s some of our favourite signet rings to add to your jewellery collection…

Birds of Paradise signet ring, £95, Daisy

Available in silver and gold, Daisy’s Birds of Paradise oval signet ring features a delicate imprint of florals.

Square signet ring, £175, Missoma

Missoma’s gender neutral signet ring features semi-precious dalmation jaspet – the stone of joy – in a square setting.

Gold personalised signet ring, from £33, Etsy

Fancy a personalised signet ring? Head to Etsy, and this traditional piece that can be monogrammed for free.

Starbust signet ring, £36, Oliver Bonas

How cute is this Oliver Bonas starburst signet ring? An easy style to wear everyday.

Classic signet ring, £85, Monica Vinader

We love that you can have Monica Vinader’s delicate signet ring engraved with an emoji! The ring is available in gold vermeil, rose gold and sterling silver.

White sapphire signet ring, £125, Astley Clarke

Pave-white sapphires line the face of Astley Clarke’s demi-fine signet ring. The 18 carat yellow gold ring is engravable, too.

Flora signet ring, £59, Astrid & Miyu

This cute signet ring from Astrid & Miyu has all the vintage feels of an heirloom ring.

Bee signet ring, £16, Accessorize

And this playful bee engraved ring from Accessorize is the sweetest little thing.

V by Laura Vann signet ring, £85, John Lewis

This sparkly signet ring features cubic zirconia gems and can be personalised for free.

Wilhelmina Garcia enamel heart ring, £135, Selfridges

Or for something more playful, we love Wilhelmina Garcia’s heart enamel ring.

