Meghan Markle's J Crew cardigan is on sale & it's the most affordable royal buy I've spotted this week

If you’re a royal style fan you’ll definitely recall Meghan Markle's appearances at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf alongside husband Prince Harry last September.
I certainly remember… It was a head-spinning week for the HELLO! Shopping team. Tracking each and every outfit the Duchess of Sussex wore, and figuring out exactly where to buy them was a full-time job… literally!
One of the Duchess’ most-talked about casual looks that week was her expensive-looking white knit cardigan with black trim that she wore when she attended a wheelchair basketball match during Day Four.
And when it was revealed that the jacket was incredibly not designer, but actually from J Crew, fans rushed to buy it and soon it was exclusively on pre-order.
So here's the best news - not only is Meghan’s jacket back in stock now, it’s also on sale for a limited time. (Meghan’s black cashmere J Crew top, which she wore during the games, has long sold out but is still available in white.)
The J Crew Giselle V-neck sweater blazer (now 21% off, $124.50 / £177) is made from a cotton, merino wool and polyester blend, and has very chic details that make it look more expensive than it is, from the contrast piping to the polished gold buttons. Plus, it has pockets!
Meghan’s black and white version has been reduced to $124.50, but you can get other colorways for even less. The sweater blazer comes in brown, khaki and black too - and while it doesn't have the eye-catching trim, it does have an eye-catching price: just $89.99 on sale.
The cardigan in Meghan's Ivory/Black colorway is unfortunately not on sale in the UK, but I’ve also found pretty great dupes, some for even less, if you want to get the look elsewhere.
Meanwhile, if you’re wondering how to style it, take a page out of the Duchess’ book and team the look with a t-shirt, tailored shorts – Meghan’s are the Luisa style by her go-to brand Staud – and cap-toe ballet flats.
With spring on the horizon, the knit jacket is the perfect piece for transitioning to warmer weather. It would look great at the office or on the weekend, and I can see it being worn with anything from a skirt to jeans.
Meghan's a fan of Frame Jeans - she wore two pairs of Frame skinny jeans, one in black, one in white, during the Invictus Games - and I have to say either of her choices would be an amazing match with the J Crew jacket.