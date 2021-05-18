Love Princess Diana's cult colour clash blazer? We've found just the thing for £30

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Diana's incredible royal wardrobe has certainly gone down in history - and today, it's just as popular.

Whether it was her favourite off-duty cycling shorts, slouchy Harvard sweaters or chic pie-crust collars (now loved by the Duchess of Cambridge), we all want to dress like Diana.

The late People's Princess was also a master of colour clashing, and rocked a number of contrast looks that are now among some of her most recognisable. Case in point: her fabulous pink and red blazer dress, made by her favourite designer Catherine Walker.

Diana championed the pink and red colour clash!

Lucky for us, there's a number of Princess Diana-inspired pieces online and on the high street - and we've spotted that PrettyLittleThing sells a contrast blazer dress that is giving us definite royal vibes.

Blazer dress, £30, PrettyLittleThing

At just £30, it's proving popular with shoppers, and can even be worn as a dress or a jacket. Those statement gold buttons definitely remind us of Diana's favourite power suits, too!

The royal wore her pink and red dress on arrival in Dubai during the Royal Tour of the Gulf in March 1989, and again in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait during the same trip. She often wore it with a matching hat by Philip Somerville, which featured a wide brim and contrast pink ribbon. Swoon.



You can style the look with trousers, too

Another of Diana's favourite colour-clashing combinations was purple and red, a mash-up that her daughter-in-law the Duchess of Sussex would go on to wear during a royal visit to Birkenhead in January 2019, while pregnant with son Archie.

These days, it's a right royal trend, with the likes of Princess Beatrice and the Countess of Wessex dabbling in colour clashing, too - even Her Majesty the Queen wore a bold red and pink dress in 2020!

