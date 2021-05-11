Obsessed with Princess Diana's iconic gingham trousers? We've found the perfect dupes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If there's a royal known for serving iconic fashion looks, it's Princess Diana. The blonde beauty knew how to style a wardrobe, and her sustainable fashion hacks, vintage style sense and enviable fashion collection have left us wanting to emulate her style – decades on since she passed away.

This summer's go-to trend? Gingham! And who was the ultimate gingham queen? Princess Diana!

WATCH: Princess Diana's power suits

The 80s was the era for vibrant prints and bold colours – there was no room for neutrals in the Princess of Wales' wardrobe.

The stunning mother-of-two was captured sitting on the steps outside her country home, Highgrove in 1986 donning the chicest pair of pink gingham trousers and a matching pink jumper.

The Princess looked pretty in pink

If you're looking to revamp your wardrobe with the latest Diana-inspired fashion trend, you've come to the right place. We've sourced the near exact replicas of Princess Diana's iconic pink gingham trousers so you can channel the people's Princess through every outfit of the day.

Turns out, pink check is the print of the season. No matter your budget, life's a picnic with these pretty pink gingham trousers that will have you ready to hit the streets in the most stylish trend of the year so far.

Make a statement in these Balmain beauties – where designer meets Diana-esque fashion. We're officially obsessed.

Balmain Gingham Straight Leg Trousers, £695, Farfetch

This pretty pink pair from ASOS is a total bargain, just imagine how cute they would look paired with crisp white trainers and a matching scrunchie.

Daisy Street Wide Leg Trousers, £24.99, ASOS

Gingham is also loved by fashion designer Victoria Beckham. Secure these royal-approved gingham wide-leg trousers to add the ultimate edge to your summer wardrobe.

Wide leg trousers, £20, Monki

If there's a high street dupe for Diana's iconic pink look – it's this one. Pair with a relaxed tee and pink sweater to channel the style icon's fashion sense.

High waist gingham trousers, £27.99, Zara

