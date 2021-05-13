Kate Middleton surprises in flattering flares and polka dots for new appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant as ever in an all-navy look during her visit to Wolverhampton for her latest engagement with Prince William on Thursday.

READ: Most expensive royal engagement rings revealed in order of price

To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, The Duke and Duchess set out to visit three local organisations based in Wolverhampton, which support children and young people with their mental health and wellbeing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William launch their own YouTube channel

Despite the drizzly British weather, Kate looked radiant as usual, leaving us desperate to recreate her enviable style.

Wearing a stunning Tory Birch silk polka-dot blouse paired with a pair of figure-flattering flares and an elegant navy coat, the Duchess attended Wolverhampton Youth Zone, a local organisation that motivates and inspires young people to transform their lives.

William and Kate matched in navy tones for their joint outing

Kate wore her hair down in her signature loose curls and kept her makeup minimal, sporting a subtle brown eye paired with a natural blush, just visible beneath her pastel blue face mask.

Pairing her facemask perfectly with her cool colour palette, the Duchess donned a floral face covering for the occasion and held a simple black leather purse, looking absolutely stunning for the engagement.

The royal couple attended three organisations for Mental Health Awareness Week

The Duchess, who continues to advocate strongly for young people's mental health, accessorized the elegant look with a simple gold bangle, a gold-buckled navy belt and her iconic sapphire and diamond wedding ring - formerly belonging to William's late mother, Princess Diana.

Kate also wore a pair of delicate pearl droplet earrings from Freya Rose London. The pearl and gold combo is a subtle way to add glamour to any look, and we're obsessed with this near exact replica.

Pearl Droplet Mini Hoops, £49, Abott Lyon

RELATED: Why Kate Middleton wasn’t supposed to have Princess Diana’s engagement ring

MORE: Pregnant Meghan Markle stuns in floral silk dress for rare appearance at music concert

Fans of Kate's Style will inevitably rush to copy her fashionable polka dot blouse. Although Kate's exact blouse has sold out, we've sourced a similar high street dupe from Kate Spade - a 100% silk number perfect for the spring to summer season.

Dainty Dot Silk Blouse, £250, Kate Spade

Alternatively, we're loving this polka dot navy and gold number from Boden, currently available for £48 – a royal steal.

Jersey Shirt, £48, Boden

This royal-approved dupe is the perfect way to channel Kate's style and would look wonderful paired with a pair of high-waisted flared trousers and simple white flats for a classic, chic look.

Loved Kate's smart coat? The warm weather hasn't quite hit the UK yet! This single-breasted navy jacket from one of the Duchess's favourite brands, L.K. Bennett, is almost an exact replica of her sophisticated outerwear.

Albertine Navy Coat, Was £395, Now £197, L.K. Bennett

The Duchess of Cambridge is proud to champion sustainably-run fashion brands, often wearing items from companies that are ethically made and who support charities. She recently a stunning dress from Beulah last summer - a British brand that provides employment and raises funds for victims of human trafficking.

SEE: 9 times the royals made sustainable fashion choices

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.