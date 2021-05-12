Victoria Beckham's new ruffle shirt has Kate Middleton written all over it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham always keeps her 28.9 million Instagram fans up to date with new drops of her latest fashion collection and Tuesday evening was no different.

The former Spice Girl shared a picture of her new ruffle blouse worn by model Sara Blomqvist Young. The elegant number was cream with bold detail at the centre. It also featured a Princess-Diana style pie-crust neckline, which are everywhere right now.

VB wrote: "Romantic ruffles in 100 percent Italian silk. Simple and elegant #VBSS21."

The 'Victorian Ruffle Detail Blouse in Off White' will set you back £650, and is made from a luxurious silk poplin material.

Victorian Ruffle Detail Blouse in Off White, £650, Victoria Beckham

The 70s style number would look incredible tucked into jeans for effortless, high-low styling. The price tag is rather high, so we've rounded up some lookalike items we think you'll love that look very similar.

Kate re-wearing her Whistles blouse last week

We couldn't help but notice that the blouse looked very like the Duchess of Cambridge's cream Whistles number she famously wore for her engagement photo shoot back in 2010. Celebrity photographer Mario Testino took the snaps at St James's Palace, London, and the blouse cost Kate £125 two years previously - she purchased it in 2008. Talk about thrifty fashion!

Cream lace trim long sleeve blouse top, £35, River Island

Last week, Kate wore the number yet again. The Duchess spoke with winners of her Hold Still community photography project ahead of her book release and teamed the high street number with navy trousers and wore her famous mane loose and blowdried to perfection. What a look, right?

Button Up Ruffle Blouse, £65, & Other Stories

The Cambridges also revealed they had launched their YouTube channel, and have shared a sweet trailer of behind-the-scenes clips from their many engagements and appearances together. We are excited to see more of Kate's wardrobe on our screens!

