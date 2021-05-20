Sporty Countess Sophie surprises in leggings and trainers for inspiring engagement

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex dressed the part for her sporty engagement on Thursday, as she joined players at Finsbury Park’s outdoor basketball courts to take part in British Wheelchair Basketball's very first 'Inspire a Generation' wheelchair basketball session.

Wearing leggings, trainers and a blue hoodie, we don't think we've ever seen Sophie dressed so casually! But just like the Duchess of Cambridge, she was ready to take part in the activities at her engagement.

MORE: 5 times Lady Louise Windsor recycled her mother the Countess of Wessex's clothes

The Countess is British Wheelchair Basketball’s royal patron, and happily had a go at the game alongside a group of young people.

Sophie was dressed casually for her active engagement

Sophie arrived with her blonde hair down and loose, but quickly tied it back in order to take part in the drills. She also added a pair of pretty green malachite earrings to her look, which look like these Gemondo studs, costing £65.

Loading the player...



WATCH: The Countess of Wessex looks elegant in DVF dress for day of meetings

Thursday's event saw the 'Inspire a Generation' project get underway, which will see a rollout of community-led six-week wheelchair basketball courses.

PICTURES: Prince Edward and Countess Sophie's beautiful home

The ground-breaking programme (funded by National Lottery and Sport England), which was announced in January, aims to welcome new participants to the sport, through enabling community delivery of wheelchair basketball in fun and informal settings.

Malachite earrings, £65, Gemondo

Great Britain Women’s Wheelchair Basketball player Joy Haizelden said of the launch: "Today is a hugely exciting moment for wheelchair basketball and a really positive move to get more people playing the game we all love.

MORE: Why the Countess of Wessex doesn't always wear her engagement ring

I don't know where I'd be without wheelchair basketball and I hope that through the Inspire a Generation sessions, more people can try the sport and experience the happiness it has brought me."

The royal wore a comfy-looking hoody for the engagement

It came after the busy Countess, who has appeared for a number of public engagements recently, was pictured attending a day of meetings on Tuesday, looking elegant in one of her favourite summer dresses from DVF Diane von Furstenberg.

We'd love to see her at a joint sporting engagement with Kate!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.