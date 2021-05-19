The Queen's heartbreak as new puppy dies – report Fergus was welcomed to Windsor Castle in March

One of the Queen's two new puppies died over the weekend, according to reports.

Fergus was a young dorgi puppy that was given to Her Majesty by her son Prince Andrew whilst Prince Philip was in hospital earlier this year. The Queen, 95, has apparently been left "devastated" at the sad passing.

Following Prince Philip's death last month, the monarch was pictured several times taking her dogs for a walk at Frogmore, and they were no doubt a source of joy for her.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.

It was back in March that the monarch welcomed the two puppies to Windsor Castle and named them Fergus and Muick in honour of her the late Queen Mother's Scottish heritage.

The Queen with her dogs at Buckingham Palace in 2007

Fergus, (a dachshund and corgi mix), was named after Fergus Bowes-Lyon, the Queen's late uncle, and Muick's name comes from Loch Muick, which can be found on the Royal Family's Balmoral estate. Muick is a corgi.

As royals fans know, the Queen has long been a huge lover of dogs, especially corgis. Her final two corgis, Whisper and Willow, passed away in 2018.

Following Fergus' passing, the Queen now has two dogs with her, Muick and Candy, a dorgi – a cross between a dachshund and corgi.

The Queen was given her first corgi on her 18th birthday

The sad passing comes after it was revealed that the Queen will reportedly head to her favourite residence, Balmoral Castle, to grieve her husband's death.

The Queen usually arrives at her Scottish residence in August, so we imagine staff have had to move quickly in order to make sure everything is ready for her.

Her Majesty is thought to be relocating to her Scottish holiday home later in May, staying at the private Craigowan Lodge - a seven-bedroom stone house that is used regularly by friends and family of the royal family while visiting.