The Queen wears sentimental jewels in first royal outing since Prince Philip's death

On Tuesday, the Queen carried out her first major public ceremonial duty since the tragic death of husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. It was also her first engagement outside of Windsor Castle.

The monarch attended a scaled back, Covid-secure State Opening of Parliament, and looked as beautiful as ever wearing a beautiful blue dress with a matching hat, instead of full ceremonial regalia which is tradition. She also added the Aquamarine Clip Brooches, a sentimental gift from her parents. She also wore them in 2020 when she marked VE Day, with a moving speech from Windsor Castle, during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Normally, the Queen would wear the long crimson velvet Robe of State and the Imperial State Crown, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the pomp and ceremony of the 2021 event have been reduced in line with government guidance.

She last wore the crown, which is made of more than 3,000 gemstones and weighs two pounds and 13 ounces, for the 2016 state opening.

The 95-year-old has been continuing with her work as sovereign and her eldest son, Prince Charles was also present.

The Queen arriving at the Palace of Westminster

He has been at her side for the last three state openings – in December 2019, October 2019 and in June 2017.

We last saw the Queen on Monday, when she took part in a virtual engagement with the Royal Life Saving Society. She wore a pretty shirt and on-trend cardigan, in one of her favourite colours - purple, and added a pearl necklace and matching earrings. She looked radiant, sporting flawless makeup and her trademark rosy lip colour.

During the event, she was reminded that in 1941, at the age of 14, she became the first young person in the Commonwealth to receive a Junior Respiration Award from the society. Amazing!