The Duchess of Cambridge joined husband Prince William on Wednesday as they visited St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, where they first met 20 years ago.

William and Kate, who celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in April, both studied art history at the University of St Andrews in 2001. Their friendship blossomed into romance while they were living together in their second year and the rest is history!

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William race each other on land yachts in St Andrews

For their first engagement of the day, Prince William and Kate joined a group of carers land yachting on the beach at St Andrews.

Kate and William looked casual and cool on the beach

During this romantic trip down memory lane, Kate dazzled onlookers wearing a pair of dark denim skinny jeans, brown boots and a bright blue Barbour jacket. You could just see her pink jumper which was by The Duchess wore her hair in a sleek, low-slung ponytail and sported natural, fresh makeup. Gorgeous!

This isn't the first time the couple visited the University since they graduated; they also went in February 2011, in the lead-up to their royal wedding two months later, in April.

The mother-of-three has been busy during this royal trip. On Tuesday, Kate and William set out to formally open the Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall to mark their first official trip to Orkney. Kate dazzled in a cappucino-coloured coat by Massimo Dutti, and a seriously bouji pair of earrings that already have a wait list.

The royal rocked the Flora Drop Earrings from Edinburgh-based brand Hamilton & Inches. Consisting of citrine cut diamonds, mounted on an 18ct yellow gold post – they currently retail at £1,3950.

Later that day, Kate had an outfit refresh - changing into a getup that was a little less formal. She chose a pair of tight-fitting skinny jeans, paired with her Seeland Woodcock Advanced Jacket, and added brown boots.

