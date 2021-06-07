Pregnant Princess Beatrice wows in mini dress as she cuddles husband Edoardo in new pictures

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been pictured out and about in London enjoying the sunshine once again!

The royal, who is expecting her first baby, looked beautiful in a floral mini dress from Maje as she put her arm around Edoardo in the sweet photographs - obtained by MailOnline.

Beatrice and her husband of nearly a year looked happy and relaxed in the snaps, which saw the Princess with her hair in a low-slung bun - adding sunglasses, trainers, a khaki jacket and her WAI WAI Rio 'Sabá' bag, which costs £595.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's happy baby news

Happily, we've spotted that Beatrice's pretty mini dress is still available to shop, too. The floral number is currently in the sale at Selfridges, reduced from £299 ($355) down to £209.30 ($255).

The item is actually part of Selfridges' 'Project Earth' collection, which supports design innovations, retail concepts and ideas in sustainability.

Maje dress, £209.30 / $255, Selfridges

The couple's latest appearance comes after they were pictured again in London on Saturday, with Beatrice recycling a gorgeous green Zara dress as they enjoyed another alfresco lunch in the city.

She paired her look with a relaxed denim jacket, panama hat and white Gucci trainers for a chic city vibe - and was sweetly seen cradling her growing baby bump.

Beatrice and Edoardo recently announced they are expecting

Buckingham Palace announced the happy news of Beatrice's pregnancy in May with a statement which read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Princess Eugenie sent a sweet public message to her sister

Thrilled sister Princess Eugenie also shared an adorable tribute the following day, which coincided with World Bee Day.

"It's World Bee Day!! A day to celebrate nature's most badass little friend with their black and yellow stripes... But our furry little friends have to share today with my big sis Bea who's got a little one on the way.

"Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news - can't wait to meet the little one."

