Where Princess Beatrice and Edoardo could move to raise first baby These royal residences would make lovely family homes...

Parents-to-be Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have a home in St James's Palace, but if the couple are searching for more space to accommodate their growing family, they may be planning to move into a bigger property.

So where might the royals raise their baby? Should Princess Beatrice take inspiration from her sister Princess Eugenie, who has moved into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home, Frogmore Cottage, there are several royal homes that she could choose from. Take a look…

Ivy Cottage

Now Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are no longer living at Ivy Cottage, it's possible that it could become home to Beatrice, Edoardo and their baby.

The three-bedroom cottage at Kensington Palace was Eugenie's first marital home and she reportedly extensively renovated the interior before she moved in in early 2018.

While fans have only seen glimpses inside, Eugenie previously revealed it is decorated with lots of artwork and sentimental family memories – which will likely suit Beatrice.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said: "My bedroom is full of photos my parents have taken. Mumsy took one of an elephant spraying water on its back, which is incredible, and there's one Papa took of Balmoral Castle."

Nottingham Cottage

Nottingham Cottage is now believed to be empty

Located moments away is Nottingham Cottage, which was previously home to both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Nicknamed "Nott Cott", the two-bedroom house was often described as "snug" since it is one of the more modest properties within Kensington Palace.

It is believed to have two reception rooms, a small kitchen, bathroom and garden, and was designed by Sir Christopher Wren. Harry was also thought to have installed a hammock in the garden.

However, this may not be any bigger than Princess Beatrice's current home. Since the royal used to live with Princess Eugenie at St James's Palace, their property would have had at least two bedrooms.

Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace is home to Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace is home to the official London residences of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Apartment 1A, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester's the Old Stables, the Duke and Duchess of Kent's Wren House and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's Apartment 10.

Perhaps there are other residences that could offer more space for Princess Beatrice, such as the Duke of Gloucester's former home, Apartment 1, which boasts 21 rooms.

Beatrice and Edoardo have also been spotted house-hunting in the Cotswolds, so it's possible they may choose to move to the countryside instead.

