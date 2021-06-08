We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge is the queen of fashion. From high street threads to designer pieces, her wardrobe is brimming with coveted styles. We like the way she recognises and sports up-to-date fashion trends in her own unique way.

The 'mini' bag exploded onto the scene in 2019 and has stayed current ever since. Everything is getting smaller in the arm candy world - big bags that you can carry your kitchen sink in are out. The Duchess of Cambridge has honed in on this trend in a subtle way - and we are loving her smaller bag collection.

Kate wore a striking red outfit ahead of her launch of her new Hold Still photography book.

In a clip that showed the royal placing a book by a fountain at Kensington Palace, we got a glimpse at her bold Eponine London red coat, Mappin & Webb diamond earrings, Ralph Lauren 'Celia' pumps and a brand new, tiny bag by DeMellier.

Kate looked stunning in her red coat and DeMellier bag

Her toffee-toned 'Montreal' bag costs £295 and boasts a modern, triangle shape, complete with a tubular rigid top handle.

The Nano Montreal, deep toffee smooth, £295, DeMellier

It's a strikingly elegant design that would look lovely for work, as well as leisure. The mother-of-three has the small 'nano' version and there's currently a wait list.

Kate has this small Aspinal London bag in two colours

On a visit to Leicester in 2018, Kate carried Aspinal's Midi Mayfair Bag. The shiny black croc print bag is versatile and luxurious, is made in a structured boxy design with three inner compartments and has a statement shield lock clasp.

Midi Mayfair Bag in Deep Shine English Lavender Small Croc, £595, Aspinal of London

Since then, Kate has re-purchased the small, compact bag in lilac. So cute!

Kate in Scotland with a Strathberry clutch

Multrees Chain Wallet in navy, £255, Strathberry

During her most recent royal tour of Scotland, the mother-of-three carried a new navy Strathberry clutch. The chic 'Multrees Chain Wallet' style from the royal-approved brand was a great choice - it is small, perfectly formed yet classic, and has a chain should she wish to wear it cross body.

