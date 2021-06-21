Princess Eugenie shared the most adorable series of photos to mark her husband Jack Brooksbank's first Father's Day as a dad, including one inside their living room at Frogmore Cottage.

The doting dad was sitting on the sofa with baby August cuddled up in his arms as the pair both slept soundly. The picture revealed a closer look at Eugenie and Jack's furniture which follows a more Scandinavian style than we had expected.

Unlike the rich red and gold colours that fill many royal homes, the couple have chosen a neutral colour scheme with a cosy white linen sofa and textured cream and black scatter cushions – one with pom-poms and another with stripes. They were very different from the bright pink and orange cushions visible during one of Eugenie's recent virtual appearances.

Another image shows Jack smiling for the camera with his four-month-old little boy's head resting on his shoulder. It appears to have been taken from inside their hallway since there is a security alarm on one of the beige walls, while two sets of white wooden doors lead into rooms in the background.

The Princess sweetly captioned the pictures: "Happy Father's Day to you my love.. you are the ultimate father to our boy!!"

Princess Eugenie shared sweet family photos to mark Father's Day

This comes shortly after Eugenie gave fans their first look inside the kitchen at Frogmore Cottage to mark World Oceans Day. In the video, the royal filmed her first-born playing with a fluffy toy shark, which appears to be from WWF UK, while sitting in a bouncer.

The corner of the frame appears to reveal the family's kitchen, featuring pale beige tiles in a diamond pattern and the wooden cabinets are in a slightly darker yet complementary beige hue.

The couple are living at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's home, Frogmore Cottage

The classic interiors are further enhanced by the wooden flooring in the adjoining room where baby August was playing.

Frogmore Cottage is the official UK residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but the couple allowed Eugenie to move into the royal home ahead of the birth of August in February to provide the family with more space.

