Crown Princess Victoria appeared alongside her family in a new series of photos in honour of her 44th birthday on Wednesday.

The Swedish royal posed with her husband, Prince Daniel, and their two children, Princess Estelle, nine, and five-year-old Prince Oscar.

The whole family looked so chic, with Daniel and Oscar matching in white shirts and khaki trousers and shorts, respectively.

Not only did Victoria and her daughter wear coordinating dresses, but eagle-eyed royal watchers on Twitter spotted that the princess wore a dress that looked like the one sported by her mother back in 1987 – how lovely!

Not only that, but the pretty light blue dress was worn by the Crown Princess on her birthday that year, when she turned ten.

Archive photos show Victoria in the dress as a child, wearing her hair in a side ponytail and holding a present wrapped in blue paper.

Princess Estelle looked so sweet in the birthday photos

It's been an exciting time for the Swedish royals recently. Just over a month ago, Victoria and Daniel celebrated their wedding anniversary, having been married for 11 years.

The couple tied the knot on 19 June 2010, and earlier on Wednesday, a photographer took to social media to share a previously unseen snap from the special day.

In the shot, which featured the royal bride in her gown and veil, in what appeared to be a dress rehearsal before her nuptials, Victoria could be seen giving a cheeky wink to the camera as a veil, previously worn by her mother, Queen Sofia, was fitted to her elegant updo.

The royal couple celebrated their anniversary last month

The royal's duchess satin white off-the-shoulder wedding dress with its five metre-long train was created by Swedish Pär Engsheden.

The wedding ceremony took place at Stockholm Cathedral and was attended by the bride and groom's family, as well as royals from around the world, including the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

