Obsessed with Kate Middleton's white blazer at the Euros? This Marks & Spencer one is almost identical

When Kate Middleton arrived at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, we were immediately obsessed with three things: her bold red Blaiz earrings, her covetable Mulberry handbag and last but certainly not least, her cool white summer blazer.

So of course we immediately went on the hunt for the outfit, including that tailored white jacket, which is a Zara look that Duchess Kate has worn before. While Kate’s is no longer available, we found a perfect lookalike at Marks & Spencer.

Duchess Kate wore a cool white blazer as she joined Prince William and son George, pictured, at the Euro 2020 finals

DUCHESS KATE'S EURO 2020 STYLE:

M&S COLLECTION Double Breasted Blazer in Ivory, £59/$105, Marks & Spencer

The Marks & Spencer white blazer, which is £59, is a double-breasted style featuring chic gold button details.

And if the Duchess' white blazer is the one that's right up your street, we have even more options for you to shop!

Shop more Kate Middleton style white blazers

Linen blend jacket, $49.99/£34.99, H&M

Miss Selfridge button military blazer in ivory, £45, ASOS

Rag & Bone Double-breasted linen-blend blazer, was £500 now £150, The Outnet

Leah tailored blazer in white, was £235 now £155/$310, Reiss

Kate Middleton's signature blazer style

Duchess Kate is proving to be the queen of the smart-yet-effortless blazer look. This summer alone we’ve seen her rock tailored jackets in not just white but also red, and a navy blue blazer as well.

The red Zara blazer made an appearance at the Euros, while Kate wore a navy version by Smythe to Wimbledon.

