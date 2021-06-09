Pippa Middleton and Crown Princess Victoria twin in the same floral dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton often shies away from the limelight. Occasionally though, she does make public appearances and you can bet that she will always be at Wimbledon, being an avid tennis fan.

One of our favourite looks the brunette beauty has rocked over the years was during 2019's tournament, when she sported a dazzling vintage-inspired midi dress by Norweigen brand byTiMo. It was made in a soft pink with blooms emblazoned all over it making a subtle statement. The mother-of-two wore her hair loose and added sunglasses by Finlay & Co. and lace up wedges as she took her seat in the Royal Box.

In pictures that appeared on Royal Fashion Police Instagram account, we did a double take when we saw Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden wearing the same dress as Pippa on Monday, but it had floaty, angel sleeves instead of Pippa's close-fitting look.

The royal was meeting with Shilan Caman, a violence researcher and research coordinator at the Forensic Medicine Agency at Haga Castle in Stockholm. She styled the past-season frock with blush pink high heels and stunning gold jewellery. Gorgeous!

Pippa wearing byTiMo at Wimbledon in 2019

We are sorry to inform you that this dress is no longer available. Sob! But don't worry, we've found a fab alternative so you can get that regal look for less. Keep scrolling…

PER UNA Floral Tie Front Midi Relaxed Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

We last saw 37-year-old Pippa running errands in London, sporting ripped jeans, a classic white shirt, Jimmy Choo trainers with her hair back in a low ponytail. Minimal makeup was all she needed to look glowing. She wore a new bag in a cross-body style. Her mushroom-coloured number was by Meg & Bee, which is an independent business. It's great to see Pippa supporting the shop small movement!

