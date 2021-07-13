Lady Kitty Spencer just dressed up as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde The blonde beauty goes all out for a hen party…

Lady Kitty Spencer looked to be having a wonderful evening on Sunday when she attended a bachelorette party for one of her besties. The theme was 'Legally Blonde' and her and her gals wore the best pink clothes for the occasion.

Taking to Instagram where Princess Diana's niece shared a lovely album of the night, she wrote: "When one of your favourite people in the world has a Legally Blonde-themed bachelorette party (swipe right to see how I was born ready and very eager for this theme thanks to @dolcegabbana!) Cannot wait to watch you get married Jemimz."

In the snaps, the blonde beauty was seen in a beautiful baby pink cocktail dress by Dolce & Gabbana, the brand Kitty is the face of. She also shared a snap of her shoes - and trust us, Carrie Bradshaw would be jealous! There was a pair featuring a huge corsage, and another pair with diamond-encrusted straps. Swoon! She wore her blonde hair loose and pretty pink makeup highlighted her features. Gorgeous.

Kitty was one of the 600 lucky guests invited to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in 2018, and in an interview with Town & Country magazine last month, she spoke about that special day – and revealed what a big impact it had on her.

Kitty looked incredible at her friends Legally Blonde themed hen do

Speaking to the lifestyle magazine, Kitty said: "I woke up the next day and looked at my phone and thought, 'Whoops, did I take someone else's by mistake?'."

Kitty embraced the pink theme

This is because her Instagram following skyrocketed from 37,000 to a whopping half a million overnight. She added: "It was very weird, and a little bit overwhelming."

The blonde beauty wowed in Dolce & Gabbana at Prince Harry's wedding in 2018

The model's flawless outfit on the Duke and Duchess' big day must have been one of the reasons behind the surge in attention, as she looked incredible in a hand-painted D&G dress with a matching fascinator and bright orange accessories. Her makeup was flawless too, her features were perfected with products from Charlotte Tilbury. Dreamy!