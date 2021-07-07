Princess Diana's iconic Gucci bag is back and it's had a pretty epic makeover

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The late Diana, Princess of Wales was the ultimate fashion icon. This is a well known fact and her most popular looks are still sought after today by fashion influencers around the world.

READ: Princess Diana's iconic jewellery could be worn by any millennial right now

Prince Charles' former wife loved her handbags and had quite the fleet of stunning numbers from Chanel and Versace to Dior and Lana Marks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrating Princess Diana

Way before 'Gucci Gang' was in our vocabulary, Diana got there first, often seen shopping in London, carrying her Bamboo tote handbag. The top handle design was bold and sleek, and a little bit daring. The Italian fashion house still makes bags with this statement feature to this day.

MORE: 5 of Princess Diana's most show-stopping fashion moments

But now the designer brand has gone one step further. Almost twenty years since Diana rocked the arm candy, her favourite bag has been redesigned and revamped by Alessandro Michele.

Diana was often seen with her Gucci bag

This fabulous new version has actually been re-named 'The Diana' and still has the same, instantly recognisable bamboo handles, as well as an all-new feature - funky neon leather belts fastened around them.

Diana small tote bag, £2430, Gucci

These high-vis straps come in interchangeable fluoro colours and what's more, letters and star symbols can be embossed on the inside of the belts to make them your own. Love!

Diana mini tote bag, £2080, Gucci

The 'Diana bags' are available in three sizes and seven colorways, including green, classic black, brown, off-white, cobalt blue, and our favourite, a show-stopping Barbie pink.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Diana's Enduring Fashion Legacy

As predicted, they are selling like hot cakes, especially after the likes of Sienna Miller, Jodie Turner-Smith and Elle Fanning have been spotted carrying it.

READ: 14 of Princess Diana's cutest mum moments with William and Harry

It's incredible to see that even though it's been over two decades since the blonde beauty tragically passed away, her fashion spirit lives on, inspiring so many.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.