Sarah Ferguson's trendy slogan T-shirt has a special message

Sarah, Duchess of York is a well known philanthropist and dedicates lots of time to charities. The redhead royal recently posted a snap of her wearing a black slogan print T-shirt that said: "We Are All Human Here".

This slogan represents a very special message; it's in aid of the Humanitas Charity which Sarah supports through her organisation Sarah's Trust.

The Humanitas charity was founded in 2001 and ensures the world’s most vulnerable individuals have a chance, not only to survive, but to flourish with education and healthcare.

They provide long-term, professional support to individuals in areas of devastating poverty around the world. Building schools, treating illnesses and creating lasting families for children without a home.

The T-shirt Sarah donned comes in black and white and costs just £15. A whopping £10 of every T-Shirt sold goes directly to the WE ARE ALL HUMAN HERE campaign. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two said: "Help spread this simple yet vital message. www.weareallhumanhere.org."

WE ARE ALL HUMAN HERE T-SHIRT, £15, Bambuu

Sarah has been super busy lately. Last month, the 61-year-old became the Chair of the newly formed International Montessori Ambassadors Group.

Sarah said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to have been invited to Chair the International Montessori Ambassadors. The Montessori approach encourages a love of learning and curiosity that is life-long, and this is something I'm very passionate about."

The Montessori approach was first founded by Italian physician and educator Maria Montessori in the 1900s. She put an emphasis on a child's independence, freedom and social development. Instead of being confined to traditional classroom restraints, Montessori children are encouraged to learn through play and develop at their own pace.

Sarah's daughter Princess Eugenie began her education at Winkfield Montessori nursery in 1992 and her cousins Prince William and Harry were educated in the Montessori way, too.

