Princess Eugenie wore the prettiest floral dress for her candid Instagram chat

Princess Eugenie looked elegant for an an important interview with Pulitzer Prize-winning writers Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn on Wednesday, wearing one of her favourite Me+Em dresses.

The royal chose the maxi frock for the discussion alongside her best friend and co-founder of the Anti Slavery Collective, Julia De Boinville - during which they talked about some of their inspirations for starting their charity.

Eugenie has worn the 'Autumn Floral Maxi Dress' for a previous appearance with the Anti Slavery Collective, so sadly it's no longer available to shop, but there is a very similar version available in the brand's sale.

Princess Eugenie reveals what inspired her to set up her own charity

Me+Em is a firm royal favourite amongst the likes of the Duchess of Sussex, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex, too.

During the chat, Eugenie and Julia chatted to Nicholas and Sheryl, who published their best-selling book Half The Sky in 2009. It details stories of oppression of women across the globe.

Kicking off the interview, Eugenie said: "Everyone welcome today, this is such an exciting day because we are talking to Nick and Sheryl, who are a powerhouse couple that Jules and I have been inspired by from the beginning of our talks in modern slavery and wanting to fight this cause. And you two wrote this book, Half The Sky, which honestly - Jules, you seem to think my mum gave it to us…"

Eugenie wears the Me+Em dress in some official photographs for the organisation

Jules added: "I think your mum gave us both a copy when we were about 21 years old and it was after we'd been to India to visit a safe house, and the first time we'd learned about human trafficking, and this book really spurred us on and inspired us to set up The Anti-Slavery Collective, so this is a big fan girl moment for Eugenie and I."

