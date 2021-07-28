Princess Eugenie's son August to reach a new milestone this summer?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been settling into life as new parents since welcoming their son, August, in February. No doubt the royal parents will be documenting every little milestone that their baby boy reaches, including his very first holiday.

It's long been a tradition that the Queen spends her summer break at her Scottish residence, Balmoral, and the monarch is usually joined by her family members, including her granddaughter, Eugenie.

Last summer Eugenie and Jack were spotted arriving at the royal estate, with the Princess carrying a large orange box, which appeared to be from Hermes.

The couple, who married in October 2018, are regular guests at Balmoral every year and will no doubt be excited to introduce five-month-old August to one of their favourite places.

Eugenie shares sweet updates about baby August

During an appearance in ITV's Our Queen at Ninety, Eugenie described Balmoral as "the most beautiful place on earth", saying: "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

She added at the time: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

This year marks the Queen's first summer at Balmoral without her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh, by her side. Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 in April, with his funeral taking place at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Eugenie was among the Duke's grandchildren to share a touching tribute on her personal Instagram account. Sharing a photo of herself with her grandfather at the Epsom Derby in 2012, she wrote: "Dearest Grandpa,⁣ We all miss you. You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days."

