Lady Kitty Spencer and twin sisters rock matching dresses in unseen wedding picture

Lady Kitty Spencer may have got married a week ago, but the festivities are continuing! The beautiful newlywed has been looking stunning of late, basking in that post-wedding glow and on Monday, her younger sister Amelia shared a snap of the three sisters at a wedding after party - including her twin Eliza.

Gazing at the Italian sunset, the trio looked identical from the back, with their blonde hair and floral dresses, which were from Dolce & Gabbana.

Princess Diana's niece, 30, wore six Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dresses over the weekend of her nuptials to millionaire Michael Lewis.

Her main wedding dress she wore to say her vows was inspired both by her English heritage and her "love for Italy," according to designer Domenico Dolce.

The Victorian-style design featured white lace, a high neckline and puff shoulders as well as a nipped-in silhouette and a full skirt. Her eye-catching, dramatic veil that had some serious length at the back. Keeping her makeup simple, she also pulled her hair back in a sleek style, letting the dazzling design do all the talking.

Some fans drew similarities between Kitty's classic lace dress and her mother Victoria Aitken's, worn back in 1989 for her wedding to Earl Spencer. It featured the same buttons to the front, as well as the long veil and skirt.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion house shared a beautiful video of Kitty's bridal gown and four other dresses. It was captioned: "@kitty.spencer chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana on the most important day of her life. For this unique event, #DolceGabbana created a number of exclusive hand-made gowns, each celebrating the beauty of the bride, the passion for #AltaModa and the absolute joy of the occasion."

