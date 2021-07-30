See the first photo of Lady Kitty Spencer's stunning engagement ring The ring is stunning!

Over the weekend, Lady Kitty Spencer married husband Michael Lewis in a lavish three-day wedding in Italy. Lady Kitty had multiple gowns for the event, and now the first picture of her stunning engagement ring has been shared.

The photo was shared by Peter Norman Jewelers, who designed and handcrafted the beautiful platinum ring.

In the photo's caption, they revealed that the "platinum handcrafted ring" featured "a large emerald diamond surrounded by French cut rubies with diamond baguette accents". How exquisite!

The platinum design is just one of many, as the ring is also available in 18K yellow gold, 18K white gold or 18K rose gold.

It can also come with a selection of different gemstones or diamonds.

Fans clearly liked the ring, as one commented with a string of heart emojis, while another called it "perfection".

The huge diamond ring was divine!

At her wedding, Kitty was walked down the aisle by her brothers - Louis, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken - instead of her father, Charles Spencer.

The bride was full of admiration for her brothers, as she later paid tribute to them in a heartwarming message.

"The proudest moment of my life, without a doubt, was having my brothers walk me down the aisle," she said. "Thank you to our family and friends for the most unforgettable weekend filled with more love and laughter and happiness than I have ever known."

More and more details about the lavish wedding have been coming out over the past couple of days, including Kitty's sister, Amelia Spencer's gorgeous bridesmaid dress.

Kitty married in a gorgeous gown

Amelia, who is the daughter of Earl Spencer and Victoria Aitken, looked elegant in the blush pink Dolce & Gabbana number, which boasted puff sleeve detailing and an asymmetric, cowl neckline.

She wore her hair pinned back in a bun with loose tendrils framing her face, and kept her makeup natural, opting for a slick of pale pink lipstick and soft rose-coloured eyeshadow.

Lady Amelia captioned the picture: "The most magical day - witnessing my beautiful sister marry the love of her life."

Her twin sister Lady Eliza was no doubt also a bridesmaid at the event, but she is yet to share a photograph from the special day.

