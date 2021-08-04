Kate Middleton's stylish nod to Diana at the Euros everyone missed Prince William's mother and wife's fashion connection revealed…

The Duchess of Cambridge and her late mother-in-law, Diana, the Princess of Wales have quite a few similarities. From their never-wavering popularity, beaming smiles and love of children, it's almost uncanny.

Their fashion sense often correlates, too. Kate has often worn outfits that look very similar to Diana's and let's not forget, she does have her precious engagement ring, given to her by Prince William.

WATCH: The royals were at Wembley stadium

Sometimes, the mother-of-three sports looks that are almost identical to Prince Charles' former wife. On 29 June, Kate, Prince George and William headed to Wembley to watch England play Germany in the nail-biting Euro 2020 game.

The 39-year-old royal showed her allegiance to the Three Lions team, rocking a statement red blazer with gold button detailing from high street mecca Zara. She also spotted black trousers and a plain white vest top, letting her eye-catching blazer take centre stage. She accessorised with a stunning pair of Simone Rocha pearl earrings.

Kate looked amazing in her red blazer as she watched Englad Vs Germany at the Euros 2020

At the 1991 rugby World Cup, Princess Diana took her son Prince Harry to watch the Wales vs. Australia game, and she also chose a charming red blazer, with a white top underneath. Talk about twinning!

Princess Diana also wore a red blazer at the rugby World Cup in 1991

Perhaps Kate looked through old photographs ahead of the match and took inspiration from her mother-in-law's impeccable style? After all, sporting events are moments in history.

This isn't the first time the royal's looks have paralleled recently. In May, Kate and William took part in the official tour of Scotland together. On a visit to a leading social care charity, Kate rocked a blue Zara blazer and a stunning blue pleated skirt by Hope, with nude heels and a nude bag. Amazingly, Diana wore an almost identical outfit in 1992. Uncanny!

