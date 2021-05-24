Kate Middleton's royal blue outfit is almost identical to Princess Diana's

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband Prince William as they started their official tour of Scotland together. William began the week-long visit alone on Friday ahead of Kate, who flew out later.

The couple's first port of call was a visit to a leading social care charity, where they met with workers to hear about the vital support that they provide to those with complex needs, including addiction and mental health challenges.

Kate looked stunning in her royal blue look

Kate, 39, looked as stylish and chic as ever, sporting a blue Zara blazer and a stunning blue pleated skirt by Hope, with nude heels and a nude bag. The brunette beauty wore her hair her signature bouncy blowdry. So chic!

Princess Diana wore a similar outfit in 1992

If this outfit looks familiar, that's because it looks nearly identical to an outfit that her late mother-in-law Princess Diana wore in 1992. Amazing!

Scotland is a special place with lots of memories for the couple as they met and fell in love when they were students at St Andrews University.

The pair married in April 2011, and have since welcomed three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William said: "George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too. We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland from the Highlands to the Central Belt, from the Islands to the Borders."

Earlier in the day, Kate appeared in a video message for Nursing Now wearing a dazzling white V neck outfit which she accessorised with silver drop earrings and a pendant.

The royal remarked that the nursing community had faced the hardest of years. "Covid-19 has highlighted the vital role that nurses provide which we all rely on and it’s made all the more extraordinary when we consider the huge sacrifices and personal demands that have been placed on all of you by the pandemic."

