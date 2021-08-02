Love Princess Diana's 80s gym sweater? Primark's £14 dupe is uncanny

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know that Princess Diana is the ultimate style icon. It's so hard to pick her best look from the archives, but her gym kit is totally up there, in particular her famous Harvard sweater.

You know the style. Diana was often snapped leaving her gym - the Chelsea Harbour Club - looking like the ultimate glam gym bunny. She used to always team her cycling shorts with a close-fitting, boxy sweatshirt, designer bag and trainers, looking impossibly polished.

WATCH: Princess Diana saves the day at Prince Harry's sports day

If you've been inspired by this look, head to your local Primark, ASAP! As advertised on their Instagram page, the brand are now selling a Harvard sweatshirt for just £14, and it's a dead ringer, looking just like Diana's.

If you want to go the whole hog and complete the look, why not treat yourself to the joggers? They will set you back just £12.

Diana's Harvard sweater is so iconic

Speaking of Prince William and Harry's mother's sportswear credentials, in 2019, one of her iconic workout tops that she used to wear while heading to the gym was sold for an eye watering $53,532, which is roughly £43,000.

The navy jumper went under the hammer at Boston-based RR Auction and was donated by Diana's personal trainer Jenni Rivett, who worked with the royal for over seven years and donated the proceeds from the sale to help a Malawian family based in South Africa, where she is originally from.

Plus Harvard License Oversized Sweatshirt, £14, Boohoo

The dark blue medium/large cotton/polyester sweatshirt features a screen-printed image of the Virgin Atlantic 'Flying Lady' logo. Diana was given the top by business magnate Richard Branson. She passed it on to Jenni shortly before her death, alongside a note that read: "Dearest Jenni, Lots of love from, Diana, x."

