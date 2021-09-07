Princess Beatrice looks radiant in gorgeous pearl headband

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice was spotted arriving at the Kensington Palace Summer Party on Monday, looking gorgeous in photos of her driving into Duchess Kate and Prince William's royal residence. The Queen's granddaughter, who is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wore a stunning pearl and silver headband for the occasion.

The 33-year-old royal sported a beautiful pregnancy glow, opting for natural makeup including a nude lip and subtle eyeshadow in photos obtained by MailOnline.

She kept her look classic and understated, rocking a black dress with collar detailing and forgoing jewellery, letting her statement headpiece take centre stage.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice speaks exclusively to HELLO!

Princess Beatrice was flying solo at the party, hosted by the Ambassador Theatre Group, where she rubbed shoulders with stars including Sienna Miller and Jenna Coleman.

Beatrice is a big fan of headbands and often jazzes up her looks with a statement hair accesssory. Pearls are always an elegant choice – and how stunning is this bridal inspired piece for a special occasion?

Retro Wedding Headband, £28.99, Amazon

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier this month, Beatrice appears to have confirmed she is due in October.

The royal was speaking to guest editor Giovanna Fletcher for our Back to School digital issue when she was asked about looking ahead to the school years.

Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child this autumn

Beatrice, who was diagnosed with dyslexia aged seven, said: "It's a great question. I was thinking about this as well, that if any child, any bonus son, or future babies that are on their way, are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to be able to tap into, to give them that extra support.

Beatrice then appeared to hint that she was due in a couple of months' time as she added: "My husband's also dyslexic so we'll see whether we're having this conversation in a couple of months' time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift."

