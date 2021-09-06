Thrifty Princess Eugenie looks so radiant in recycled jacket from Princess Beatrice's wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie enjoyed a rare evening off parenting duties on Friday, stepping out with her husband Jack Brooksbank in a stunning red duster coat – and royal fans noticed something special about her outfit choice.

The new royal mother, who welcomed her son August Brooksbank in February this year, looked radiant in a recycled red jacket at the Horan & Rose Gala at The Grove in Watford. The 31-year-old followed in the fashion footsteps of the Duchess of Cambridge, who loves to re-wear clothes and reinvent her wardrobe with older pieces.

Eugenie's younger sister Princess Beatrice has also donned the sleek, duster-style number before. The vibrant tomato red number looks to be the same jacket that Eugenie rocked back in December at a film premiere too – these royal sisters sure are thrifty!

The royal sisters share an incredibly close bond, and have even talked in the past about sharing their wardrobes. The royal family are notoriously thrifty with their clothes, so sharing each other's style fits in with their ethos perfectly.

Princess Eugenie wore the jacket to a charity event on Friday

Both sisters clearly have the same ideas when it came to styling the statement piece too. Eugenie and Beatrice both decided to rock the coat in the same way, teaming the item with classic black dresses to give their ensembles a sophisticated finish.

Princess Beatrice has previously rocked the red ensemble

The £700 jacket from London-based designer Galvan is a past-season buy - yet these royal sisters have proved its timely style would look good in any season. We've sourced this stylish high street dupe so you can channel Eugenie's effortless style.

Hobbs Deep Red Coat, was £289, now £199, John Lewis

When the most influential royals take the lead by recycling clothes, repeating outfits, shopping from small ethical brands, and even sharing their wedding dresses – we can't help but think this is a practice we should all get on board with.

