Queen Letizia sends royal fans wild in slinky bodycon dress

Making a stylish return to the public eye on Monday, Queen Letizia resumed her royal duties as she headed to the first edition of the 'Retina Eco' awards in Madrid. Proving that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, the monarch donned a slinky Bardot style from Maria Malo, accessorising with suede slingback pumps by Carolina Herrera and a snakeskin Magrit clutch bag.

Queen Letizia wore a black Bardot dress by Maria Malo on Monday

Looking effortlessly glam, Letizia wore her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style, and opted for natural and dewy makeup for the award ceremony. Dusting her eyes in a brown smokey shadow complete with long, dark lashes and a subtle hint of bronzer, the royal's makeup perfectly complimented her gold metallic earrings from TOUS.

The Spanish monarch teamed her LBD with gold dangly earrings from TOUS

In love with her LBD? River Island is selling a similar dress for £22 – and we reckon Letizia would approve. Fitted with a similar Bardot neckline and a frilled hem, this figure-flattering silhouette cinches in at the waist thanks to its sweet tie belt. Making for a relaxed yet slim fit, style your new favourite frock with either chunky wedges or statement stilettos before heading out on date night.

Black Bardot Midi Dress, £22, River Island

If you're a fan of the bodycon fit, then Coast has you covered. Reduced to £35 in the sale, you can also get the royal look for less with this off the shoulder midi. Our advice? You better act fast because it's already selling like hotcakes.

Black Off The Shoulder Midi Dress, £35, Coast

Royal fans are no doubt delighted to see Letizia resuming her royal duties after she enjoyed a few weeks away from the spotlight. In an emotional appearance last week, the mum-of-two waved off her eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, as she left to start college in the UK.

The 15-year-old, dressed in a striped T-shirt and navy trousers, bid farewell to her parents and her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, 14, as she prepared to board her flight from Adolfo Suarez Barajas Airport in Madrid.

Leonor will study for her International Baccalaureate at the UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales, for the next two years

