Crown Princess Mary commands attention in bold pink look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Resuming her royal duties on Monday, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark stepped out in a bold pink dress from No.21 Studio – and fans are obsessed. Presenting this year's EliteForsk awards at the Ministry of Education and Research in Copenhagen, the royal looked lovelier than ever in her pleated midi.

RELATED: Princess Mary of Denmark looks gorgeous in casual look for royal outing

Crown Princess Mary teamed a pink pleated dress from No.21 Studio with Prada pumps

Wearing her brunette hair down in a sleek, straight style, Mary opted for natural and fresh-faced makeup. Dusting her eyes in a brown smokey shadow complete with a rosy blusher, she polished off her look with a soft pink gloss that perfectly complemented her outfit.

Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, the mum-of-four rocked a pair of beige leather Prada pumps, and a pink crocodile clutch bag by Carlend Copenhagen. As for her jewellery, Mary layered two gold necklaces from Elhanati and Dulong, adding a statement cuffed bangle and a unique trinity ring.

READ: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looks stunning in royal blue jumpsuit

Want to recreate her look for less? You're in luck, we've found a number of gorgeous high street alternatives, and we reckon they'd get the royal seal of approval.

Ghost Pink Frill Midi Dress, £64.50, John Lewis

Reduced to £64.50, John Lewis is selling this bright pink fit-and-flare in the sale. Fitted with a high neckline, puffed shoulder ruffles and voluminous sleeves, it's a summer staple. Heading out on date night? Add statement droplet earrings and coordinating pink heels. Searching for something more casual? Style your new favourite frock with Boxfresh trainers and a crossbody bag.

MORE: Denmark's Crown Princess Mary looks so proud as Prince Christian starts new school

Pleated Midi Shirt Dress, £41, Warehouse

We're also loving Warehouse's pleated shirt dress. Priced at £41, it's already selling fast so you better hurry!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's Style File

It's been a busy few weeks for the Crown Princess, and she recently wore another colourful outfit to attend the Human Rights Conference in Copenhagen. Donning a cobalt blue jumpsuit by Danish designer Ole Yde, royal fans might remember her stylish one-piece from Mary's 2016 appearance at the Women Deliver Conference.

Pairing her jumpsuit with Prada leather pumps in beige and a gold Cartier Love bracelet, the royal looked so chic.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.