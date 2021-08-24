﻿
Crown Princess Mary commands attention in bold pink look

The royal looked so glamorous

Megan Bull

Resuming her royal duties on Monday, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark stepped out in a bold pink dress from No.21 Studio – and fans are obsessed. Presenting this year's EliteForsk awards at the Ministry of Education and Research in Copenhagen, the royal looked lovelier than ever in her pleated midi. 

Crown Princess Mary teamed a pink pleated dress from No.21 Studio with Prada pumps

Wearing her brunette hair down in a sleek, straight style, Mary opted for natural and fresh-faced makeup. Dusting her eyes in a brown smokey shadow complete with a rosy blusher, she polished off her look with a soft pink gloss that perfectly complemented her outfit. 

Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, the mum-of-four rocked a pair of beige leather Prada pumps, and a pink crocodile clutch bag by Carlend Copenhagen. As for her jewellery, Mary layered two gold necklaces from Elhanati and Dulong, adding a statement cuffed bangle and a unique trinity ring. 

Want to recreate her look for less? You're in luck, we've found a number of gorgeous high street alternatives, and we reckon they'd get the royal seal of approval. 

ghost-pink-dress

Ghost Pink Frill Midi Dress, £64.50, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

Reduced to £64.50, John Lewis is selling this bright pink fit-and-flare in the sale. Fitted with a high neckline, puffed shoulder ruffles and voluminous sleeves, it's a summer staple. Heading out on date night? Add statement droplet earrings and coordinating pink heels. Searching for something more casual? Style your new favourite frock with Boxfresh trainers and a crossbody bag. 

warehouse-pink-shirt-dress

Pleated Midi Shirt Dress, £41, Warehouse

SHOP NOW

We're also loving Warehouse's pleated shirt dress. Priced at £41, it's already selling fast so you better hurry!

It's been a busy few weeks for the Crown Princess, and she recently wore another colourful outfit to attend the Human Rights Conference in Copenhagen. Donning a cobalt blue jumpsuit by Danish designer Ole Yde, royal fans might remember her stylish one-piece from Mary's 2016 appearance at the Women Deliver Conference. 

Pairing her jumpsuit with Prada leather pumps in beige and a gold Cartier Love bracelet, the royal looked so chic.

