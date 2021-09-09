Countess Sophie is golden and glowing in her summery white skirt The royal attended the Westmorland County Show with Princess Anne

The Countess of Wessex stepped out again to appear at the Westmorland County Show on Thursday, and we can't ignore her gorgeous post-summer glow!

Sophie appeared to be sporting a golden tan following her annual break, which beautifully complimented her pleated white skirt and pale pink top.

The royal, who appeared alongside Princess Anne at the event, added a khaki country jacket and nude espadrilles to her look, pulling her blonde hair into her signature ponytail. She also carried her Sophie Habsburg 'Lunatic' clutch in green and burgundy.

Sophie and Anne looked radiant at the Westmorland County Show

Sophie and Anne appeared to have lots of fun at the outdoor show, and were pictured giggling together on a number of occasions! Looking equally as elegant, the Princess Royal chose to wear a yellow jacket and pretty patterned dress.

Sophie wore a chic pleated skirt

It comes after the Countess has had a busy few days back on royal duties, visiting RAF Wittering on Tuesday in order to watch competitors who were taking part in the Wessex Cup.

Sophie, who got stuck into the activities at the event, dressed the part in her camouflage - and once again, we couldn't help but notice her golden and glowing complexion.

Visiting RAF Wittering

And on Wednesday, Sophie joined her husband Prince Edward to pay a low-key visit to Northamptonshire charity Home-Start Corby to meet the staff and thank them for the work that they do supporting the local community.

Sophie looked gorgeous in her geometric dress

The Countess looked beautiful wearing her DVF Diane Von Furstenberg geometric dress, featuring an orange, white and black pattern. She also changed up her look by wearing her hair in tighter, bouncy curls - pinned back in a half-up style. It's great to see you back, Your Royal Highness!