Kate Middleton marks BBC birthday in stunning polka-dot dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge's fashion fans were no doubt thrilled to see her in one of their favourite outfits again on Thursday, as she shared some sweet throwbacks to the launch of the BBC's Tiny Happy People to celebrate its first birthday.

Prince William and Kate's Instagram account posted some videos from the event on Instagram Stories, as well as a beautiful photo of the Duchess in her Emilia Wickstead polka-dot dress.

MORE: Kate Middleton would love these 9 dresses in the big Marks & Spencer summer sale

The initial post read: "Happy 1st birthday @BBCtinyhappypeople! #THPturns1."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate marks BBC Tiny People's birthday

She could also be heard saying: "It's gold dust really. For families to be given these tips and tools, to be able to use particularly in these first five years."

SEE: Kate Middleton and Prince William's London home is another scale of luxury - inside

The caption read: "Over the past year, @BBCtinyhappypeople's resources have been helping parents and carers develop their children's communication skills."

Kate looked beautiful in the Emilia Wickstead dress

Kate attended the launch of the platform back in July 2020, and wowed at the time with her dotty frock and a highlighted new haircut, too.

MORE: 7 things you didn't know about Prince William and Kate Middleton's home Kensington Palace

The 'Anatola' dress is worth £1,565, though back then it was reduced to £469 - and we wondered if the Duchess had been doing some sale shopping! She teamed the look with her favourite Castañer 'Carina' wedges, £120, tied delicately at the ankle.

Shop similar dresses

Staud dress, £182, MyTheresa

Polka dot dress, £44, Warehouse

BOSS shirt dress, £125, Flannels

Dotty dress, £42, M&S

To help launch Tiny Happy People, Kate met with the families involved to hear about their experiences of parenting, their contribution to the campaign and how the initiative's resources and activities have been helping them.

She said: "Families and carers are at the heart of nurturing the next generation of happy, healthy adults, but sometimes it can be hard to know where to turn to for advice.

Kate attended the Tiny Happy People launch in July 2020

"Tiny Happy People is an invaluable resource which provides parents and carers with support and tips, as well as simple activities to ensure children develop the language skills they need to have the best possible start in life. I am delighted to have been part of its journey and hope families across the UK will enjoy exploring the resources."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.