The Countess of Wessex looks effortlessly glamorous in sheer printed dress

The Countess of Wessex looked sensational on Wednesday evening as she and Prince Edward arrived at the Queen's official Northern Ireland residence – and all eyes were on the royal's stunning dress.

The couple were guests of honour at Hillsborough Castle for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's 50th Annual British Isle and Mediterranean Region Conference (BIMR).

WATCH: Sophie Wessex breaks down in tears remembering the late Prince Philip

Looking incredible for the occasion, Sophie donned a gorgeous polka dot crepe dress complete with puffed sleeves and a flattering flared hem. Teaming her black and white Carolina Herrera ensemble with a pair of black heels, the Countess looked elegant as ever in the bold printed number.

Our Chairperson @WmHumphreyDUP hosted a farewell dinner yesterday evening at Hillsborough Castle for delegates attending the @CPA_UK @CPA_BIMR conference.



We were delighted to be joined by our very special guests, The Earl and Countess of Wessex. #bimr2021

1/2 pic.twitter.com/uAqpvByuEH — Northern Ireland Assembly Branch of the CPA (@NIA_CPA) September 23, 2021

Sophie looked incredible for the occasion at Hillsborough Castle

The 56-year-old royal brought all the glam to the occasion, letting her blonde hair sweep past her shoulders. The Countess sported a fresh glowing makeup look and teamed her elegant evening outfit with a pair of statement jewelled earrings.

Royal fans are usually quick to snap up Sophie's fashion wears, and her exact dress is only available with very limited sizing.

Polka dot maxi dress, £2140, Selfridges

Luckily, we've sourced the ultimate dupe so you can channel the elegant mother-of-two's sophisticated style – and at just £48, we consider that a royal steal!

Chiffon Polka Dot Wrap Dress, £48, Coast

It's not the first time the Countess of Wessex has turned heads with her enviable style. On Monday afternoon, the royal looked incredibly chic as she joined her husband, Prince Edward, at the very first autumn RHS Chelsea Flower Show, held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

A formal dress code isn't required at the show, but generally, people tend to go smart, and Sophie was no exception. The royal loves a floral dress or two, but we were delighted to see her rock a fabulous new outfit, which consisted of white textured knitted midi dress by Victoria Beckham and matching wedges from Penelope Chilvers.

Beauty wise, the 56-year-old looked as gorgeous as ever, wearing her hair in an elegant low bun and she sported fresh, glowing skin and flawless, natural makeup.

