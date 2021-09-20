The Countess of Wessex brings the glamour in knitted Victoria Beckham dress at the Chelsea Flower Show

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex looked incredibly chic on Monday afternoon as she joined her husband, Prince Edward, at the very first autumn RHS Chelsea Flower Show, held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. The show is a much-loved summer event, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed slightly to September. Better late than never, right?

A formal dress code isn't required at the show, but generally, people tend to go smart, and Sophie was no exception. The royal loves a floral dress or two, but we were delighted to see her rock a fabulous new outfit, which consisted of white textured knitted midi dress by Victoria Beckham and matching wedges from Penelope Chilvers.

Beauty wise, the 56-year-old looked as gorgeous as ever, wearing her hair in an elegant low bun and she sported fresh, glowing skin and flawless, natural makeup.

Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and Princess Alexandra were also in attendance. The royals enjoyed a private reception at one of the Queen's favourite events, before they headed home.

Sophie and Edward received a tour of the RHS Queen’s Green Canopy Garden, which highlights the importance of trees and woodlands to the environment.

The QGC is a tree planting initiative celebrating Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee next Summer, by inviting people across the United Kingdom to plant trees from October, through to the end of 2022. The royal couple also took a look at the Guide Dogs’ 90th Anniversary Garden.

Because of the pandemic, lots of precautions were taken to make sure the popular show was safe for guests. A reduced number of people will be attending the show this year, which runs all week long. Socially distanced queuing, one-way systems and enhanced cleaning and waste disposal were all in place, too.

