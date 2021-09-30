Crown Princess Mary stuns in slinky silk gown and diamonds - and wow The Danish royal looked beautiful

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark wowed in her formalwear on Wednesday evening as she stepped out with husband Crown Prince Frederik for a state dinner at Fredensborg Castle.

We're officially obsessed with her silk gown, which Mary accessorised with sparkling diamond earrings and glittery clutch bag.

A beautiful picture of the royal couple was shared on the Danish royal family's official Instagram account, captioned: "Moments from tonight's arrivals to Her Majesty the Queen's Council of State dinner at Fredensborg Castle."

If you think you recognise Mary's royal gown, you're right to, because she was also pictured wearing it back in April 2015 for Queen Margrethe's 75th birthday celebrations - also at Fredensborg Palace.

The gorgeous Temperley London number also features a daring backless panel, flattering bell sleeves and an embellished dragonfly motif at the neckline. In 2015, Mary also teamed it with her Furmani clutch bag and grey Gianvito Rossi heels.



The royal couple looked incredible at the state dinner

The Crown Princess is always wowing fans with her royal fashion choices, with many comparing her elegant style to that of the Duchess of Cambridge.

Earlier in September, she stepped out in a knitted off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress that looked very like a style that Kate would also love.



Mary's stunning Alexander McQueen dress

Mary wore the off-shoulder knitted dress - which looks very like the white knitted Casasola dress that Kate wore in 2016 - to attend a dinner in Copenhagen.

Adding matching black accessories, drop pearl earrings and styling her hair in a soft and shiny blow-out, it certainly reminded us of something the British Duchess would wear. We bet these royals shop in the same circles!