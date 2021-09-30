Duchess Camilla's go-to workout might surprise you: 'I'm completely hooked' Prince Charles' wife has even recruited her friends to join her

Duchess Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has previously spoken out about enjoying yoga and Pilates, but it was only last year that Prince Charles' wife opened up about her love for ballet, and just a few months ago she said she is "completely hooked".

She was joined by former Strictly judge Dame Darcy Bussell as she toured the V&A to see a display celebrating 100 years of the Royal Academy of Dance. Speaking about her love for the Silver Swan ballet workouts for over 55s, which she took up during lockdown, she said: "Darcey! I haven't seen you since we did that video call last year.

"I can do a little barre work. I do the Silver Swans. I've got it this afternoon. I've been completely hooked. I love it… We sort of crash about the place. We have no barre either so it just makes it even harder."

In 2020, Prince Charles' wife first revealed she had been enjoying yoga when speaking on the Emma Barnett Show on BBC Radio 5 Live. She told listeners she was inspired by the "completely brilliant" Silver Swans class for elderly ballet dancers during a visit to the Royal Academy of Dance in 2018 with the initiative's ambassador Angela Rippon.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall with singer Elaine Paige and Angela Rippon at the Royal Academy of Dance in 2018

"I gathered together a group of likely candidates in the form of friends, same age as me," she said. "And said, 'Look, you know, we're going to be Silver Swans'. They all howled with laughter and said, 'You must be joking'.

"So I said, 'Come on, let's give it a go', so we all arrived in our black leggings and T-shirts ready for the dance. We did think we'd be getting in complete hysterics but we all had to concentrate, we concentrated so hard you don't dare look to the left or right." Camilla quipped: "I did hear the odd crash to my left and right."

