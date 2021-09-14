We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It is a well known fact that the Duchess of Cornwall is a very well dressed woman. Prince Charles' wife always looks chic and favors classic, timeless styles when it comes to her clothes.

READ: Duchess Camilla's favourite dress has just been worn by a special royal relative

However, her accessories collection is a bit more adventurous. The 73-year-old has an incredible array of handbags, shoes and jewellery, and loves labels such as Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Camilla: Unexpected Queen of Fashion

The blonde royal has been rocking the latter for many years - she has a wide range of items from the brand - earrings, necklaces as well as bracelets and clearly prefers the Alhambra range that encompases lucky, clover style motifs. Light yet bold, and super pretty, the mother-of-two is rarely without her set.

MORE: Duchess Camilla's new silk dress has the most unusual print

Camilla wearing a necklace and earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels in 2017

In recent years, other celebrities and influencers especially have opted to sport the VCA jewels, including Love Islander Molly Mae Hague, who recently shared a snapshot of impressive wrist candy, featuring the bracelet Camilla owns.

Molly-Mae shared a arm wrist snap of her Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet earlier this month

The Duchess also loves Van Cleef & Arpels 'Lucky Animals' brooches, of which she's known to have six.

The Duchess has a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, too

There's an adorable collection of sweet characters in the range and she first appeared wearing the Hummingbird brooch, back in February 2020.

Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra yellow-gold agate bracelet, £3,800, Selfridges

She also owns the dog, owl, rabbit, squirrel and hedgehog pins from the range - but who knows, she could have them all!

READ: Duchess Camilla's stylish trench coat is our new wardrobe staple

Kate wore a Van Cleef & Arpels set at the 2020 BAFTAs

Camilla isn't the only royal to have worn the Alhambra range - Kate Middleton stole the show at the 2020 BAFTAS in her set. Undoubtedly her frock was the talk of the night; it featured delicate beading and the white shade looked wonderful against her skin tone. But her jewellery really was the perfect finishing touch. The 39-year-old wore a beautiful necklace and drop earrings by the brand, featuring the famous, instantly recognisable clover.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.