Kate Middleton's favourite handbag brand is having a huge sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Christmas sales are in full swing, and if you’re a fan of Kate Middleton's style (and her handbags) you’ll be VERY interested in this one. The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite handbag brand Aspinal of London is having a massive Christmas sale with up to 60% off!

SHOP: The best pre-Christmas sales to shop now

Duchess Kate owns the Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair bag in multiple colours

If you want to shop Duchess Kate's exact bag, you’re in luck. Among Aspinal's sale, you’ll find her go-to royal style statement, the gorgeous Mayfair Bag.

Mayfair bag, was £650 now £390/$555, Aspinal

There's also a lovely wallet to coordinate.

Mayfair Small Purse, was £125, NOW £75/$105, Aspinal

RELATED: All about the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite new handbag

If you're wondering where to start, check out our edit of more of our favourites…

Shop Aspinal's Christmas 2021 sale: Our edit

London tote, was £650 now £325/$462.50, Aspinal

Camera Bag, more colours, was £295 now £147.50/$212.50, Aspinal

Soho Pouch, more colours, was £225 now £135/$195, Aspinal

The Trunk bag, more colours, was £495 now £247.50/$350, Aspinal

Small Lottie Bag, was £495 now £247/$349.29, Aspinal

Grace Bag, more colours, was £595 now £357/$1,020, Aspinal

Editor's Tote, more colours, was £395 now £197/$274.30, Aspinal

Midi London Tote, more colours, was £550 now £275/$387.50, Aspinal

SHOP NOW

Heart Keyring, was £45, NOW £22.50/$37.50, Aspinal

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.