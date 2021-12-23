Kate Middleton's favourite handbag brand is having a huge sale

Karen Silas
Kate Middleton's favourite handbag brand Aspinal of London is having a massive Christmas sale with up to 60% off designer bags, including the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to style, the Mayfair.
The Christmas sales are in full swing, and if you’re a fan of Kate Middleton's style (and her handbags) you’ll be VERY interested in this one. The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite handbag brand Aspinal of London is having a massive Christmas sale with up to 60% off!
Duchess Kate owns the Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair bag in multiple colours
If you want to shop Duchess Kate's exact bag, you’re in luck. Among Aspinal's sale, you’ll find her go-to royal style statement, the gorgeous Mayfair Bag.
Mayfair bag, was £650 now £390/$555, Aspinal
There's also a lovely wallet to coordinate.
Mayfair Small Purse, was £125, NOW £75/$105, Aspinal
If you're wondering where to start, check out our edit of more of our favourites…
Shop Aspinal's Christmas 2021 sale: Our edit
London tote, was £650 now £325/$462.50, Aspinal
Camera Bag, more colours, was £295 now £147.50/$212.50, Aspinal
Soho Pouch, more colours, was £225 now £135/$195, Aspinal
The Trunk bag, more colours, was £495 now £247.50/$350, Aspinal
Small Lottie Bag, was £495 now £247/$349.29, Aspinal
Grace Bag, more colours, was £595 now £357/$1,020, Aspinal
Editor's Tote, more colours, was £395 now £197/$274.30, Aspinal
Midi London Tote, more colours, was £550 now £275/$387.50, Aspinal
Heart Keyring, was £45, NOW £22.50/$37.50, Aspinal
