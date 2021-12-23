﻿
aspinal-xmas-sale

Kate Middleton's favourite handbag brand is having a huge sale

Aspinal of London has up to 60% off bags, purses and accessories

The Christmas sales are in full swing, and if you’re a fan of Kate Middleton's style (and her handbags) you’ll be VERY interested in this one. The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite handbag brand Aspinal of London is having a massive Christmas sale with up to 60% off!

kate-middleton-aspinal-sale-midi-mayfair

Duchess Kate owns the Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair bag in multiple colours

If you want to shop Duchess Kate's exact bag, you’re in luck. Among Aspinal's sale, you’ll find her go-to royal style statement, the gorgeous Mayfair Bag.

mayfair-bordeaux

Mayfair bag, was £650 now £390/$555, Aspinal

There's also a lovely wallet to coordinate.

mayfair-purse

Mayfair Small Purse, was £125, NOW £75/$105, Aspinal

If you're wondering where to start, check out our edit of more of our favourites…

Shop Aspinal's Christmas 2021 sale: Our edit

aspinal black friday sale london tote-z

London tote, was £650 now £325/$462.50, Aspinal

aspinal black friday sale camera bag

Camera Bag, more colours, was £295 now £147.50/$212.50, Aspinal

soho-pouch

Soho Pouch, more colours, was £225 now £135/$195, Aspinal

trunk

The Trunk bag, more colours, was £495 now £247.50/$350, Aspinal

lottie-small

Small Lottie Bag, was £495 now £247/$349.29, Aspinal

grace-bag

Grace Bag, more colours, was £595 now £357/$1,020, Aspinal

editors-tote

Editor's Tote, more colours, was £395 now £197/$274.30, Aspinal

midi-london

Midi London Tote, more colours, was £550 now £275/$387.50, Aspinal

keyring

Heart Keyring, was £45, NOW £22.50/$37.50, Aspinal

