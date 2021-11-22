Princess Eugenie surprises in statement dress for son August's christening

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie enjoyed a special day on Sunday as she was joined by various members of the royal family to mark the christening of her son, August Brooksbank, alongside Zara Tindall's son, Lucas.

The event was held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, and Eugenie was seen arriving with her husband Jack Brooksbank, while Zara and her husband Mike Tindall arrived separately. In pictures published by MailOnline, the royal looked radiant in a white linen dress for the occasion.

Her floaty frock is from luxury Australian fashion label Zimmermann, and features straight sleeves with fluted cuffs, a handkerchief hem with tassel trims and statement embroidery throughout.

The 31-year-old accessorised with a matching white headband and a beautiful blue pendant necklace, which complemented the colours of her dress perfectly.

She wore her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup fresh and glowy, sporting subtle black eyeliner, a rosy blush and a pretty pink lip.

Aliane Dress, £1,050, Zimmermann

We are swooning over the royal's choice of outfit, and can’t wait to recreate the look on our next summer holiday. The dress is still available to purchase online, however, there is only one size left so we recommend snapping it up quickly.

If you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, the designer has a super similar style that you can shop.

Zimmermann linen mini dress, £725, Selfridges

Eugenie and Zara welcomed their first sons just over a month apart earlier this year. Eugenie gave birth to her first child, August, on 9 February, while Zara welcomed little Lucas, her third child, on 21 March.

The royal cousins gave their sons the middle name Philip in a touching tribute to their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip passed away aged 99 on 9 April when August was just two months old, and Lucas was less than three weeks old.

